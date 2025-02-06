Tunisian Finance Ministry Shakes Up Leadership
The Tunisian president dismissed Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri and appointed Michkat Khaldi as the new finance minister. Khaldi took the oath of office at Carthage Palace. Boughdiri served as finance minister since 2021.
In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Tunisia's president has dismissed Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri and appointed Michkat Khaldi as her successor, according to an official statement by the presidency on Wednesday.
Following the announcement, Khaldi solemnly took the oath of office at the prestigious Carthage Palace, signaling a new direction for the nation's financial administration.
Boughdiri had held the finance minister position since 2021, navigating through challenging economic times for the country.
