Global Tensions Rise Amid Trump's Gaza Proposal Fallout

President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza and place the territory under U.S. control has sparked wide-ranging international backlash. His administration defended the idea while modifying some elements due to backlash from nations such as Russia, China, and Germany, all of which expressed concern over potential new conflicts arising from the plan.

In eastern Congo, the M23 rebels, with reported backing from Rwanda, have captured the town of Nyabibwe, breaching a self-declared ceasefire and moving closer to the provincial capital, Bukavu. This development casts doubt over the stability of the ceasefire agreement announced just days prior.

Tunisia's President has replaced Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri with Judge Michkat Khaldi amid ongoing domestic political adjustments. On a different note, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini steps in as the new spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslims after his father's passing, signifying a pivotal moment for Ismaili followers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)