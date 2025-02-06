Diplomatic Discord: U.S. and South Africa in G20 Controversy

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced he will not be attending the G20 meeting in South Africa. The decision follows President Donald Trump's recent threats to cut funding to the country, based on unverified claims about South Africa's land expropriation policies.

President Trump alleged, without evidence, that South Africa is engaging in land confiscation and mistreating certain groups. Consequently, he announced intentions to withhold financial aid pending an investigation.

The issue of land ownership in South Africa remains contentious, given the historical injustices during colonial and apartheid periods. President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the country's policies, which aim to rectify disparities in land ownership favoring white landowners.

