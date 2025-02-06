Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal Sparks Global Backlash

President Donald Trump's proposition to transfer Palestinians out of Gaza and have the U.S. control the war-damaged enclave has sparked widespread criticism from international powers and human rights advocates, despite some supportive voices like Israeli PM Netanyahu. The proposal, seen as unworkable by experts, recalls imperialistic rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 08:51 IST
Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal Sparks Global Backlash

President Donald Trump's recent proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza has triggered a storm of international disapproval. Despite support from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, major global powers like Russia, China, and Germany have condemned the plan.

In a recent White House briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt praised Trump's outsourcing idea for Gaza as innovative, although she clarified that U.S. troops might not be deployed to the region permanently. While Trump argues that Gaza can become a thriving international community, critics claim the plan borders on ethnic cleansing.

As Trump's audacious proposals face backlash, questions linger about his foreign policy approach, likened by critics to old-style imperialism. The Middle East continues to grapple with Trump's vision, leaving the feasibility of his ideas in limbo and raising concerns about their impact on future peace efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

