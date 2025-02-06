Left Menu

High Turnout: Erode East Bypoll Sees 67.97% Voter Participation

The Erode east Assembly bypoll recorded a substantial turnout with 67.97% voter participation, according to local authorities. This election was prompted by the passing of the area's MLA, EVKS Elangovan. Voting from 237 stations will be counted on February 8 at the Institute of Road and Transport Technology in Chitode.

  • India

Voter enthusiasm was palpable as the Erode east Assembly bypoll witnessed a 67.97% turnout, officials announced late Wednesday.

This electoral process became necessary after the demise of EVKS Elangovan, the sitting MLA and a prominent Congress leader.

Counting of the votes from 237 polling stations is scheduled for February 8 at the Institute of Road and Transport Technology, Chitode, ensuring the democratic process proceeds smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

