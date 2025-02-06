Left Menu

Tipra Motha Party Stands Firm on Promised Rights in Tripura

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, leader of the Tipra Motha Party, has declared that the party will abstain from retaining power in Tripura unless promised reforms are enacted. Emphasizing issues like security, land, and cultural rights, Debbarma urges the government to fulfill commitments or face withdrawal from the ruling coalition.

Updated: 06-02-2025 09:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma stands firm on the party's commitment to withdraw from the ruling coalition in Tripura if crucial promises are not met. The TMP, a key regional force winning 13 seats in the last assembly polls, had initially aligned with the BJP-led government.

Expressing significant concerns, Debbarma highlighted unfulfilled assurances on crucial issues such as security, land, education, identity, direct funding to the Tripura Autonomous District Council, and cultural matters. In a poignant Facebook video marking the party's foundation day, he claimed a breach of trust by the government.

Amidst escalating tensions, Debbarma called upon party MLAs and district council members to brace for decisive action. He also warned of potential insurgency revival if indigenous rights continue to be neglected by the authorities, stressing the need for immediate governmental intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

