Delhi Elections: Intense Turnout and Surprising Predictions

Delhi's assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 60.42%, with the North East district leading at 66.25%. Exit polls predict a BJP victory, despite AAP's past dominance. Allegations of irregularities marked the day's end, with results set for February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:24 IST
Voters in a queue to cast their ballot in Delhi Assembly elections. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi witnessed a vibrant democratic exercise with a voter turnout of 60.42% in the assembly elections held on Wednesday, as reported by the Election Commission of India. The electoral process was marked by high competitiveness across the 70 constituencies.

The Northeast district posted the highest voter engagement at 66.25%, while South East recorded the lowest at 56.16%. Other districts exhibited varying percentages, such as Central at 59.09% and Shahdara at 63.94%.

Exit polls indicate a probable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with mixed predictions on the margin over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a continued poor performance by Congress. Results await on February 8, amid voting irregularity allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

