Left Menu

BJP and AAP Clash in Sangam Vihar: Accusations Fly Amidst Assembly Polls

A violent clash erupted between BJP and AAP workers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar on polling day. Allegations of attacks were exchanged while police awaited official complaints. The election saw a 60.42% voter turnout, with exit polls suggesting a potential BJP win and AAP trailing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:33 IST
BJP and AAP Clash in Sangam Vihar: Accusations Fly Amidst Assembly Polls
Visual from Delhi's Sangam Vihar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A confrontation broke out between BJP and AAP workers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on polling day, leading to claims of injuries on both sides. AAP's sitting MLA, Dinesh Mohaniya, accused BJP workers of unprovoked aggression. Concurrently, BJP candidate Chandan Kumar Choudhary alleged intimidation from Mohaniya.

Delhi Police reported no formal complaints or medico-legal cases regarding the incident, pending fact verification. Choudhary accused Mohaniya of misconduct towards his wife near a polling station and claimed Mohaniya led an attack on his office causing injuries to BJP workers.

Mohaniya countered by accusing BJP members of attacking him, allegedly initiated by a stick being thrown at one of his workers. The police stated legal action would commence once complaints are verified. Meanwhile, the election concluded with a 60.42% turnout, and exit polls forecast a BJP lead, potentially shifting Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modernizing Health Financing with Digital Payments, AI, and Data Analytics

Bridging Data and Action: How MPI is Revolutionizing Poverty Policy Worldwide

Why Women Earn Less: The Link Between Misogyny and the Gender Wage Gap

AfDB’s Bold Plan: Mitigating Currency Risks to Boost Africa’s Green Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025