BJP and AAP Clash in Sangam Vihar: Accusations Fly Amidst Assembly Polls

A confrontation broke out between BJP and AAP workers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on polling day, leading to claims of injuries on both sides. AAP's sitting MLA, Dinesh Mohaniya, accused BJP workers of unprovoked aggression. Concurrently, BJP candidate Chandan Kumar Choudhary alleged intimidation from Mohaniya.

Delhi Police reported no formal complaints or medico-legal cases regarding the incident, pending fact verification. Choudhary accused Mohaniya of misconduct towards his wife near a polling station and claimed Mohaniya led an attack on his office causing injuries to BJP workers.

Mohaniya countered by accusing BJP members of attacking him, allegedly initiated by a stick being thrown at one of his workers. The police stated legal action would commence once complaints are verified. Meanwhile, the election concluded with a 60.42% turnout, and exit polls forecast a BJP lead, potentially shifting Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)