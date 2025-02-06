Heated Parliamentary Debates Ahead of Union Budget 2025-2026 Discussion

The Indian Parliament is poised for a charged session today as both houses gear up for an in-depth discussion on the Union Budget 2025-2026, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled over the weekend. Deliberations commence at 11 am.

An integral aspect of the day's proceedings includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to discussions regarding President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Rajya Sabha. In the Lok Sabha, the customary Question Hour will precede the presentation of parliamentary papers by various ministries.

The session also sees Congress's Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, tabling an adjournment motion concerning the deportation of over 100 Indians by the U.S. government under allegedly 'distressing and humiliating' circumstances. Further, Congress whip Manickam Tagore highlights the need for addressing these deportations legislatively.

Furthermore, Parliament anticipates the introduction of a new Income Tax Bill aimed at replacing the existing Income Tax Act of 1961. Meanwhile, recent sessions have been marred by disruptions following Rahul Gandhi's speech criticizing the government's initiatives. Debates are also fueled by the Opposition's demand for dialogue on the Mahakumbh stampede tragedy.

Adding to the day's significance, Prime Minister Modi underscored BJP-led government's developmental strides and poverty alleviation efforts in a response to the Motion of Thanks on Tuesday. The Economic Survey for 2024-25 projects a 6.4% growth rate for the fiscal year, tabled by Finance Minister Sitharaman on January 31.

This budget session commenced on January 31 with an inaugural address by President Droupadi Murmu. It's set to continue till February 13 before reconvening in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)