Congress MP Highlights Diplomatic Concerns Over U.S. Deportations of Indian Nationals

On Thursday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to address concerns over the deportation of more than 100 Indian nationals by the United States. Tagore highlighted that the deported individuals, identified as illegal immigrants, have caused significant distress within India.

He criticized the deportation process, describing it as a violation of human rights and a diplomatic issue, noting the apparent inaction of the Indian government. Tagore demanded to know why the Indian government has not condemned the harsh treatment of its citizens during their deportation.

Further, he questioned the efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs to safeguard Indian citizens abroad and why military aircraft were used for deportation without consulting the Indian government. He called on the Minister of External Affairs for clarity on the government's position and actions being taken.

A US Air Force aircraft, carrying Indian nationals reportedly migrating illegally to the US, landed in Amritsar, Punjab, on Wednesday. A US Embassy spokesperson stated that while specifics couldn't be provided, the US is strictly enforcing its immigration laws to convey clearly that illegal migration carries significant risks.

The spokesperson further confirmed receiving numerous inquiries about the deportation flight to India and reiterated the US's commitment to upholding its border laws while removing illegal migrants, stressing that these measures reflect the consequences of illegal migration. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)