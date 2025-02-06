Left Menu

Congress Demands Action on Deportation of Indian Nationals

Congress MP KC Venugopal moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to address the deportation of over 100 Indians by the US. The motion calls for urgent government intervention to protect deportees, prevent illegal migration, and uphold India's diplomatic stance on human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 10:26 IST
Congress leader KC Venugopal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congressman KC Venugopal has officially raised an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking parliamentary discussion on the recent deportation of over 100 Indian nationals by the American government during the ongoing Budget session. The motion demands clarification on the Indian government's position and the diplomatic strategies intended to engage US authorities in ensuring the humane treatment of deported nationals.

Venugopal highlighted the crisis's significance, stating it underscores the urgent need for comprehensive policies to curb illegal migration and expand legal routes for overseas employment. He calls for rapid government intervention to dismantle human trafficking, support deportee reintegration, and construct transparent migration frameworks to safeguard Indians from similar issues in the future, thereby maintaining India's global diplomatic integrity.

Furthermore, Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, emphasized the deplorable conditions endured by deportees, describing them as distressing and undermining human dignity. Gogoi cited reports of shackling and harsh treatment, urging the House to confront these human rights issues swiftly to prevent further degradation of Indian citizens' dignity both internationally and domestically. The Indian government is set to respond as the US reiterates its strict immigration enforcement policies. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

