Outcry over Inhumane Deportation of Indian Immigrants

Congress MP Manish Tewari has expressed profound concern over the reported handcuffing and shackling of illegal Indian immigrants deported by the United States, condemning the actions as 'absolutely inhuman.'

A US military aircraft, carrying 104 Indian deportees from various states, arrived in Amritsar, marking a significant event under the Donald Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration. Among the deported were 33 individuals each from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

Jaspal Singh, a deportee, reported being restrained during the entire journey, a situation Tewari described as 'medieval' and 'humiliating.' Tewari questioned the point of diplomatic engagements if such inhumane treatments occur. This incident closely precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the US for talks with President Trump.

