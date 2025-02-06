Congress MP Condemns 'Inhumane' Deportation of Indians from US

Congress MP Manish Tewari voiced his outrage on Thursday over the deportation of more than 100 Indian nationals from the United States, alleging they have been subjected to 'absolutely inhumane and medieval' treatment. Tewari emphasized that these individuals are not criminals but rather people seeking better opportunities overseas.

Speaking with ANI, Tewari expressed his anguish and criticized the Indian government's response, stating, 'I have failed to understand how can the government at the level of the PM and the Foreign Minister countenance such inhumane treatment of Indian citizens.' He urged for scrutiny over the deportation process to ensure it aligns with US laws.

Tewari further denounced the alleged use of handcuffs and shackles on deportees, highlighting the need for dignity and respect in their treatment. Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau debunked a viral image purporting to show Indians in chains, clarifying it was from Guatemala. The US Embassy reiterated its firm stance on enforcing immigration laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)