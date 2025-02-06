Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Over South Africa's Land Policy

The U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has announced that he will not be attending the G20 meeting in South Africa. This decision comes just days after President Donald Trump threatened to cease financial support to the African country, citing concerns about alleged land confiscation. The G20 foreign ministers will gather in Johannesburg on February 20-21, with South Africa presiding over the group from December 2024 to November 2025.

President Trump, without providing evidence, accused South Africa of 'confiscating land' and mistreating certain groups. In response, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa assured that their land policy aims to ensure fair public access, denying any illicit land seizures.

Land rights remain a sensitive issue in South Africa, rooted in colonial and apartheid legacies. A recent law permits land expropriation 'in the public interest,' a move partly aimed at addressing historical injustices, as nearly three-quarters of the farmland remains in the hands of white landowners. The Trump administration's stance against diversity, equity, and inclusion programs further fuels the debate.

