Aussie Trump: A Name Change and Political Protest
An Australian state lawmaker, formerly Ben Dawkins, changed his name to "Aussie Trump" to protest the ruling Labor Party. He aims to draw parallels with former U.S. President Donald Trump's energy policies. The lawmaker was previously expelled from the Labor Party for breaches of family violence restraining orders.
In a surprising political maneuver, an Australian state lawmaker has altered his identity to "Aussie Trump" to protest against the country's center-left Labor Party. Previously known as Ben Dawkins, the independent legislator serves in Western Australia's upper house, a chamber where Labor maintains a majority.
Through a series of posts on the social media platform X, the newly rechristened "Aussie Trump" lashed out at the "tyranny and systematic corruption" of Labor's governance in WA. Mirroring former U.S. President Donald Trump, he called for Labor's defeat and advocated for increased oil and gas extraction.
Lawmaker Trump recently modified his official details on the parliament's website to reflect his new name, Austin (Aussie) Letts Trump, confirmed by a legal note. This dramatic change comes in the wake of his expulsion from the Labor Party over alleged violations of family violence restraining orders. As Western Australia approaches a critical state vote, the name change draws skepticism from Labor's state leader, Premier Roger Cook, who dismissed it as "attention-seeking."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I am going to ask Saudi Arabia, OPEC to bring down oil prices; if prices come down Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately: Donald Trump.
My administration is acting with unprecedented pace to fix disasters we inherited from a totally inept group of people: Donald Trump.
In just 4 days, we have accomplished what other regimes couldn't do in four years: Donald Trump in Davos address.
Saudi crown prince says the kingdom intends to invest $600 billion in the US during call with President Donald Trump, reports AP.
If a business doesn't manufacture its products in America, there would be tariffs to pay: Donald Trump.