Aussie Trump: A Name Change and Political Protest

An Australian state lawmaker, formerly Ben Dawkins, changed his name to "Aussie Trump" to protest the ruling Labor Party. He aims to draw parallels with former U.S. President Donald Trump's energy policies. The lawmaker was previously expelled from the Labor Party for breaches of family violence restraining orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:19 IST
In a surprising political maneuver, an Australian state lawmaker has altered his identity to "Aussie Trump" to protest against the country's center-left Labor Party. Previously known as Ben Dawkins, the independent legislator serves in Western Australia's upper house, a chamber where Labor maintains a majority.

Through a series of posts on the social media platform X, the newly rechristened "Aussie Trump" lashed out at the "tyranny and systematic corruption" of Labor's governance in WA. Mirroring former U.S. President Donald Trump, he called for Labor's defeat and advocated for increased oil and gas extraction.

Lawmaker Trump recently modified his official details on the parliament's website to reflect his new name, Austin (Aussie) Letts Trump, confirmed by a legal note. This dramatic change comes in the wake of his expulsion from the Labor Party over alleged violations of family violence restraining orders. As Western Australia approaches a critical state vote, the name change draws skepticism from Labor's state leader, Premier Roger Cook, who dismissed it as "attention-seeking."

