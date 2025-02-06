Shiv Sena Leader Predicts Historic BJP Win in Delhi

In a bold assertion, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC voiced her strong belief that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set for a decisive victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Describing it as a 'historic mandate' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA, Shaina NC emphasized the significant 60.42% voter turnout as indicative of widespread support for BJP's leadership after a 27-year hiatus.

Shaina NC took aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), arguing that the electorate had chosen stability and effective governance over Arvind Kejriwal's leadership. She highlighted the NDA's consistent demonstration of proactive political will, both nationally and in the capital. Her remarks underscored the voters' desire for governance that aligns with NDA's principles.

Exit polls from Wednesday's election suggest a promising BJP outcome, with most forecasts predicting BJP as the frontrunner to form the government. The AAP is anticipated to trail, while Congress is expected to continue its electoral struggles. Exit polls varied in projecting the margin of BJP's potential win, with some anticipating a significant majority in the 70-seat assembly. The official results are slated for announcement on February 8 by the Election Commission of India.

The high-stakes election saw a 60.42% voter turnout across Delhi's 70 constituencies. Among the districts, North East registered the highest turnout at 66.25%, contrasting with the South East's lowest at 56.16%. Other districts observed varied participation as voters engaged in the electoral process actively.

(With inputs from agencies.)