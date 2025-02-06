Left Menu

Uproar Over Indian Deportees' Treatment Sparks Political Debate

Several opposition MPs criticized the government for the treatment of Indian deportees from the US. A US military aircraft deported 104 Indians in the crackdown against illegal immigrants. Opposition leaders protested wearing handcuffs. The government stated the issue will be addressed appropriately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, opposition MPs launched strong criticism towards the Indian government regarding the treatment of citizens deported from the United States. The matter came to light following a US military aircraft's return of 104 illegal Indian immigrants to Amritsar, marking the first batch deported under Donald Trump's administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Accusations arose about the handling of deportees, who reportedly remained handcuffed until their arrival at Amritsar airport. Opposition figures, including prominent members of Congress such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with SP's Akhilesh Yadav, demonstrated in protest at the Parliament complex. Union Minister Chirag Paswan responded, stating that the government would express its stance at a suitable time, urging that the issue should not be politicized.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi condemned the treatment, highlighting concerns about the government's 'weakness' and potential diplomatic failures. Shashi Tharoor acknowledged the US's legal right to deport but criticized the method of deportation, suggesting a civilian aircraft should have been utilized instead. The opposition has initiated a parliamentary adjournment notice to further address these diplomatic challenges.

