Political Tensions Rise in Delhi: Congress vs AAP

A Delhi court is set to address a criminal complaint on February 19, filed by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit targeting Chief Minister Atishi and AAP's Sanjay Singh.

Initially scheduled for a hearing on Thursday, the case was postponed by additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal. This decision came after the counsel representing the AAP leaders requested more time to prepare arguments concerning the cognizance of the complaint.

The complaint, which has caught considerable attention, revolves around accusations made during a press conference. It alleges that Atishi and Sanjay Singh deliberately tarnished Dikshit's reputation by accusing him of taking bribes from the BJP and collaborating with them to undermine AAP's electoral efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)