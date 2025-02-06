Political Tensions Rise in Delhi: Congress vs AAP
A Delhi court will hear a criminal complaint by Sandeep Dikshit against AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh on February 19. The complaint alleges that the AAP leaders harmed Dikshit's reputation by wrongly accusing him of colluding with the BJP. The hearing was deferred upon request from the AAP's counsel.
A Delhi court is set to address a criminal complaint on February 19, filed by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit targeting Chief Minister Atishi and AAP's Sanjay Singh.
Initially scheduled for a hearing on Thursday, the case was postponed by additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal. This decision came after the counsel representing the AAP leaders requested more time to prepare arguments concerning the cognizance of the complaint.
The complaint, which has caught considerable attention, revolves around accusations made during a press conference. It alleges that Atishi and Sanjay Singh deliberately tarnished Dikshit's reputation by accusing him of taking bribes from the BJP and collaborating with them to undermine AAP's electoral efforts.
