Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asserted that Delhi is a bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming strong public trust in their governance. Yadav made this statement after exit polls suggested BJP's potential victory over the current AAP government in the capital.

Yadav was actively involved in campaign efforts as the Delhi assembly elections unfolded. Wednesday's elections were marked by a voter turnout of 60.10 percent. The electoral process was mired in controversy, with both AAP and BJP accusing each other of malpractice, including illicit distribution of money and fake voting.

As the political landscape in Delhi remains a topic of national interest, the assertions of prominent leaders like Yadav are fueling the ongoing debate on the capital’s governance and future direction under potential new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)