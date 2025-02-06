Left Menu

Delhi's Political Battleground: A BJP Stronghold?

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared Delhi as a stronghold of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing confidence in their leadership. During the Delhi assembly elections, voter turnout was 60.10 percent, with allegations of malpractice from both AAP and BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asserted that Delhi is a bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming strong public trust in their governance. Yadav made this statement after exit polls suggested BJP's potential victory over the current AAP government in the capital.

Yadav was actively involved in campaign efforts as the Delhi assembly elections unfolded. Wednesday's elections were marked by a voter turnout of 60.10 percent. The electoral process was mired in controversy, with both AAP and BJP accusing each other of malpractice, including illicit distribution of money and fake voting.

As the political landscape in Delhi remains a topic of national interest, the assertions of prominent leaders like Yadav are fueling the ongoing debate on the capital’s governance and future direction under potential new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

