Political Showdown: Marcos Jr. and Duterte Clash

In a statement made on Thursday, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. clarified that the executive branch cannot play a role in Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment process.

This announcement followed the lower house's decision, spearheaded by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Marcos's cousin, to impeach Duterte.

Vice President Duterte has been at odds with Marcos for some time and has dismissed the impeachment proceedings as politically driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)