Spain Rejects Israeli Proposal on Gaza Displacement

Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, has firmly rejected the proposal put forth by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz regarding the acceptance of displaced Palestinians from Gaza into Spanish territories. In a conversation with Spanish radio station RNE, Albares asserted that Gaza's residents belong to Gaza, which should be part of a sovereign Palestinian state in the future.

This follows an unconventional plan relayed by U.S. President Donald Trump, whereby the United States intends to assume control over Gaza. The plan envisions resettling Palestinians and stylistically transforming it into what has been dubbed the 'Riviera of the Middle East'.

Amidst these propositions, Katz highlighted a legal rationale that nations like Spain, Ireland, and Norway, which recognized Palestinian statehood in the past year, should allow entry for any residents of Gaza seeking to leave. However, Spain has resisted this notion, upholding the territorial integrity of Palestine.

