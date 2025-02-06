Left Menu

Spain Rejects Israeli Proposal on Gaza Displacement

Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, has dismissed Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz's suggestion that Spain should accept displaced Palestinians from Gaza. Albares emphasized the importance of Gaza remaining part of a future Palestinian state. The suggestion came following the U.S. plan to transform Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:44 IST
Spain Rejects Israeli Proposal on Gaza Displacement
Jose Manuel Albares

Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, has firmly rejected the proposal put forth by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz regarding the acceptance of displaced Palestinians from Gaza into Spanish territories. In a conversation with Spanish radio station RNE, Albares asserted that Gaza's residents belong to Gaza, which should be part of a sovereign Palestinian state in the future.

This follows an unconventional plan relayed by U.S. President Donald Trump, whereby the United States intends to assume control over Gaza. The plan envisions resettling Palestinians and stylistically transforming it into what has been dubbed the 'Riviera of the Middle East'.

Amidst these propositions, Katz highlighted a legal rationale that nations like Spain, Ireland, and Norway, which recognized Palestinian statehood in the past year, should allow entry for any residents of Gaza seeking to leave. However, Spain has resisted this notion, upholding the territorial integrity of Palestine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025