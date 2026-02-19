Tribal Displacement Sparks Uproar in Jharkhand Assembly
Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi accused the Jharkhand government of displacing tribals for industrial projects, alleging corruption and ignoring farmers' distress. He called for an assembly committee to investigate fertile land acquisitions. Chief Minister Hemant Soren countered, stating the matter was sub judice, with procurement issues also flagged.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heated session of the Jharkhand assembly, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi launched strong criticisms against the state's current administration.
Marandi alleged that under the JMM-led government, tribal communities were facing displacement as their lands were seized for industrial and mining projects.
He further accused the government of corruption and neglect towards farmers, citing inadequate paddy procurement and controversial land acquisitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Fights US-India Trade Deal: Farmers at Risk
Union Minister Accuses Telangana Congress of Corruption and Vote Manipulation
Chief Minister Blasts Opposition: Commitment to Farmers and Development in Focus
Karnataka Government Dismisses Corruption Allegations Against Chief Officer
Crackdown on Corruption: Odisha Officer Suspended