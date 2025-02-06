Left Menu

Deportation Dilemma: Outrage Over Treatment of Indian Nationals

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar criticizes the US for the inhumane deportation of over 100 Indian nationals, sparking political debate. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questions the Indian government's silence and urges accountability. Calls for parliamentary discussion intensify as tensions rise over diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:19 IST
CPI member of Parliament P Sandosh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
CPI Member of Parliament P Sandosh Kumar has lashed out at the alleged harsh treatment of Indians deported from the United States, describing it as a grave violation of humanitarian rights. Alongside 13 other Rajya Sabha members, Kumar issued a notice under Rule 267, seeking to halt parliamentary proceedings to address this pressing issue.

Kumar, highlighting the strained diplomatic ties between India and the US, questioned, "Why should our citizens be subjected to such transport? There are established norms in place, aren't there?" His comments follow reports indicating over 100 Indian nationals were deported under stringent conditions, sparking widespread political outrage.

Emphasizing the diplomatic implications, Kumar critiqued the Indian government's silence, rhetorically asking, "Why is the Prime Minister silent? Why has the Ministry of External Affairs not responded?" The MP called for urgent parliamentary discussion to prevent future incidents.

In parallel, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra heightened criticism of the Central government, questioning the inaction over the deportation of allegedly illegal Indian residents from the US. In a video, she remarked, "What happened to the friendship between President Trump and PM Modi?" and suggested India could have facilitated their return.

Vadra further criticized the deportation process, pondering, "Couldn't we have dispatched our own aircraft to return them? Is this humane treatment?" Her statements have intensified demands for answers from India's External Affairs Ministry and the Prime Minister. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

