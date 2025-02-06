Left Menu

Political Bombshells: Kerala's Leadership Tussle Ignites Tensions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's comments suggesting Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala could be the next CM sparked backlash from Congress. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan criticized Vijayan's remark, highlighting intra-party conflicts within CPI(M). Satheesan discredited rumors of any internal Congress strife regarding leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:27 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
In a recent political exchange, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan referred to senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as a potential 'bomb' for being touted as the next state chief minister. This comment, made at a public event, stirred a quick retort from the Congress party.

On Thursday, V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, countered Vijayan's remarks, dismissing the notion of Chennithala as the Congress's chief ministerial candidate. He highlighted existing factionalism within the CPI(M), urging Vijayan to avoid making divisive jokes.

Amidst these political jabs, Chennithala maintained that the Congress party is united and focused on the upcoming panchayat elections, denying any leadership struggle. He expressed that his silence during Vijayan's speech was meant to uphold the event's decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

