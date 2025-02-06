Left Menu

Political Clash: Marcos Distances from Duterte's Impeachment Drama

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has distanced himself from the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte. The rare impeachment, initiated by the lower house, led by Marcos's cousin, Martin Romualdez, charges Duterte with constitutional violations and corruption. The Senate will handle the trial in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:15 IST
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared on Thursday that he has no involvement in the impeachment process against his vice president, Sara Duterte. Emphasizing the independence of government branches, Marcos remarked that the executive must not interfere in legislative affairs.

This development follows a decisive move by the lower house, led by Marcos's cousin, Speaker Martin Romualdez. The chamber impeached Duterte, setting the stage for a highly anticipated trial in the Senate. The impeachment was backed by 215 out of 306 lawmakers, including Marcos's son, Ferdinand Alexander Marcos.

The charges against Duterte involve alleged constitutional violations, corruption and the misuse of public funds. Despite these accusations, Duterte has denied any wrongdoing. Senate President Francis Escudero stated that proceedings will commence in June when Congress resumes, pending a sworn oath from senators to serve as judges in the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

