Gowda Lauds Modi's Leadership, Defends Alliances in Rajya Sabha

In the Rajya Sabha, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda commended PM Narendra Modi's leadership and the selection of a 'backward woman' as President. He addressed opposition allegations and emphasized regional support for Modi's administration. Gowda also discussed financial schemes, Karnataka politics, and regional water issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha for his leadership skills and vision, referring to him as a towering figure capable of guiding the nation with his vast experience.

Speaking in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Gowda highlighted the selection of a 'backward woman' as President as a notable decision by PM Modi. He acknowledged opposition claims of Modi's government being 'communal' yet praised Modi's ability to garner regional party support without a full majority in the third term.

Gowda, part of the JD(S), allied with the BJP-led NDA, underscored the importance of Modi's leadership in administration, reflecting on his experiences as both prime minister and chief minister. He concluded by addressing the need for stable governance, detailing financial support measures, and calling for solutions to Bengaluru's water issues under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

