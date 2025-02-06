Imam Leader Advocates BJP Vote to Challenge Fear Tactics

In a surprising move, All India Imam Association (AIIA) President Moulana Sajid Rashidi declared that Muslims should consider voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to assert their rights and question the party's actions, should they conflict with Muslim interests. Rashidi explained that abstaining from voting for the BJP often leads to a lack of representation.

Rashidi shared his decision to support the BJP in Delhi's elections as an effort to dispel fears propagated amongst Muslims regarding potential rights violations under BJP governance. He highlighted that fears are not solely instigated by BJP leaders but are exacerbated by opposition parties aiming to sow distrust.

Addressing concerns that BJP might forcibly remove Muslims from India, Rashidi called such fears baseless and explained his advocacy aimed to quash irrational fears. He clarified his stance, noting that despite threats, he neither joined the BJP nor endorsed all their policies. Meanwhile, exit polls showed varying predictions, with some forecasting a BJP victory, and others predicting success for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), amid vigorous voter engagement across Delhi constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)