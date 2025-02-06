Trump's Bold Accusation: Billions Stolen at USAID
Donald Trump claimed that billions of dollars have been misappropriated at USAID, allegedly used to influence media coverage in favor of his opponents. The assertion, which targets the media, comes amid his administration's controversial closure of the agency, drawing worldwide criticism.
In a startling claim on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump alleged that billions of dollars have been misappropriated at USAID, channelled towards ensuring favorable media coverage for his adversaries. This pronouncement has sparked significant debate and controversy.
Trump shared his assertions via a social media post, loudly questioning the integrity of the media, accusing it of accepting financial incentives to publish stories that paint a positive image of Democratic figures.
These remarks emerge during a turbulent period for Trump's administration, as it faces intense scrutiny over its decision to effectively close USAID, a move that has led to widespread criticism globally.
