Telangana Leaders Head to Delhi for Strategic Talks
Telangana's political leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, are set to meet with AICC leaders and union ministers in Delhi. The delegation aims to discuss the recent BC and SC surveys among other topics. Planned public rallies and local election strategies were key focus points.
In a significant political move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, is scheduled to visit the national capital on Thursday. The team plans to engage with AICC leaders and several union ministers, according to official sources.
The delegation is expected to discuss the results of the recently conducted Backward Caste and Scheduled Caste surveys with the national leadership, highlighting important issues within the state. Concurrently, the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Telangana resolved to organize public rallies in Suryapet and Medak this month, aimed at spotlighting these surveys, as announced by Goud.
In addition to political mobilization, Deputy CM Mallu Bhati Vikramarka provided a comprehensive overview of the state's financial situation to CLP members. Discussion also spanned strategies for the impending local body elections, aimed at securing electoral victories, as stated by Goud.
