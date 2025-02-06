Debate Sparks as Modi Critiques Congress in Fiery Rajya Sabha Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, alleging the party practiced appeasement politics prioritizing familial interests. Modi claimed the BJP focused on inclusive growth, marking a departure from Congress' approach.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh responded by accusing Modi of distorting historical facts and ignoring critical issues such as unemployment, economic inequality, and inflation in his address. Ramesh expressed disappointment at Modi's avoidance of real issues affecting citizens.

Modi countered by recalling Congress's past alleged constitutional transgressions and reiterated BJP's commitment to uplift the middle and poorer classes. He claimed a more balanced model of governance has emerged post-2014, focused on satisfying all citizens, not just a select few.

