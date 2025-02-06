Left Menu

Opposition Slams Modi Government Over Inhumane Deportation of Indians from the US

Opposition leaders criticized the Modi-led government for the harsh deportation of 104 Indians from the US. They claimed it insulted Indian citizens and called for government accountability. Criticism extended to allegations of job failures, treatment in deportation, and lack of India's assertiveness in addressing the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:05 IST
Opposition Slams Modi Government Over Inhumane Deportation of Indians from the US
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Opposition leaders have launched a scathing attack on the central government following the deportation of 104 Indians from the United States. The Congress charged the BJP-led administration with degrading the dignity of 140 crores of Indians, calling the deportation "inhuman" as individuals were reportedly sent back to Amritsar in shackles.

Senior Congress MP Randeep Surjewala expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Modi's response to the deportation, questioning whether the government was aware of the US's plans to deport 725,000 Indians. Opposition members demanded explanations for the 104 Indians' treatment and queried the absence of consular access for those detained in the US.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar clarified that deportations are organized by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), adhering to standard procedures since 2013. Opposition figures, however, continue to question the Modi government's handling of relations with the US and the alleged mistreatment of deported Indian citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

