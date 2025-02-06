Left Menu

Modi's Verbal Salvo: Critique of Congress's Economic Past

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized past Congress governments for damaging India's economy, leading to the term 'Hindu rate of growth.' He accused Congress of nepotism, inadequate economic policies, and undermining leaders like B.R. Ambedkar. Modi emphasized BJP’s 'nation first’ approach, highlighting affirmative actions and economic reforms for inclusive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a stinging critique against former Congress administrations, accusing them of hindering India's economic progress and introducing the world to the term 'Hindu rate of growth.' In a parliamentary session, Modi argued that Congress's policies fostered nepotism and corruption, tarnishing the entire Hindu community's reputation.

In a fiery address to the Rajya Sabha, Modi highlighted BJP's success in driving India's growth, contrasting it with what he described as Congress's era of the 'licence-permit raj.' He accused Congress of failing to recognize leaders like B.R. Ambedkar and prioritizing family over the nation. This, he insisted, stifled India's global economic standing.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (development for all), outlining the government's achievements in economic reforms, such as affirmative action and the 10% EWS quota, free from societal conflict. He emphasized the BJP's efforts to rectify past wrongs and propel India towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

