Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Algerian Military's Strategic Visit to India

A high-level Algerian military delegation visited India's INS Hansa base in Goa, signaling strengthening ties between India and Algeria. Led by General Said Chanegriha, the visit focused on mutual interests and military cooperation. Historical ties and agreements were also highlighted to advance bilateral relations further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:01 IST
Strengthening Ties: Algerian Military's Strategic Visit to India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Algerian military delegation's recent visit to India's INS Hansa base in Goa highlights the growing ties between the two nations. This visit, as reported by a naval spokesperson, aims to bolster mutual cooperation across various sectors including defense, technology, and education.

General Said Chanegriha, the chief of Algeria's People's National Army Staff, led the delegation. Their reception by Rear Admiral Ajay D Theophilus, the Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area, underscored the importance of this diplomatic engagement. Key discussions focused on issues of mutual interest, showcasing advanced Indian Navy aircraft like the P8I.

The bilateral rapport between India and Algeria has roots dating back to July 1962, post-Algeria's independence. Both countries maintain solidarity within the Non-Aligned Movement, providing mutual support at diverse political platforms. The recent memorandum signed during the 2024 Indian a delegation visit to Algeria further solidifies military collaborations, showing a pathway for ongoing cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025