An Algerian military delegation's recent visit to India's INS Hansa base in Goa highlights the growing ties between the two nations. This visit, as reported by a naval spokesperson, aims to bolster mutual cooperation across various sectors including defense, technology, and education.

General Said Chanegriha, the chief of Algeria's People's National Army Staff, led the delegation. Their reception by Rear Admiral Ajay D Theophilus, the Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area, underscored the importance of this diplomatic engagement. Key discussions focused on issues of mutual interest, showcasing advanced Indian Navy aircraft like the P8I.

The bilateral rapport between India and Algeria has roots dating back to July 1962, post-Algeria's independence. Both countries maintain solidarity within the Non-Aligned Movement, providing mutual support at diverse political platforms. The recent memorandum signed during the 2024 Indian a delegation visit to Algeria further solidifies military collaborations, showing a pathway for ongoing cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)