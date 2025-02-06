Trump Launches Faith Office to Combat Anti-Christian Bias

In a significant move, President Donald Trump declared on Thursday his intention to establish a White House faith office. This initiative aims to eradicate perceived anti-Christian bias within the federal government, appointing Attorney General Pam Bondi to spearhead the task force dedicated to this cause.

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump announced his plan to sign an executive order appointing Bondi to lead the newly formed task force. Despite not citing explicit instances of anti-Christian bias, the action may pose questions regarding the separation of church and state, a principle enshrined in the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Additionally, Trump revealed plans for a commission on religious liberty, emphasizing its importance by stating that without religious liberty, a truly free country cannot exist. This highlights Trump's focus on reinforcing religious freedoms across the nation.

