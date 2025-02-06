Left Menu

Trump Launches Faith Office to Combat Anti-Christian Bias

President Donald Trump announced the creation of a White House faith office and tasked Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead a task force against anti-Christian bias in federal agencies. He also plans to initiate a commission on religious liberty, aiming to uphold religious freedom nationwide.

Updated: 06-02-2025 21:28 IST
In a significant move, President Donald Trump declared on Thursday his intention to establish a White House faith office. This initiative aims to eradicate perceived anti-Christian bias within the federal government, appointing Attorney General Pam Bondi to spearhead the task force dedicated to this cause.

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump announced his plan to sign an executive order appointing Bondi to lead the newly formed task force. Despite not citing explicit instances of anti-Christian bias, the action may pose questions regarding the separation of church and state, a principle enshrined in the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Additionally, Trump revealed plans for a commission on religious liberty, emphasizing its importance by stating that without religious liberty, a truly free country cannot exist. This highlights Trump's focus on reinforcing religious freedoms across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

