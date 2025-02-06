Left Menu

Panama Canal Tensions: President Mulino Accuses U.S. of Spreading Lies

Panama President Jose Raul Mulino accused the U.S. of spreading misinformation about toll-free crossing for its vessels through the Panama Canal. The allegations have strained U.S.-Panama relations, amid claims by President Trump that China has undue influence over the canal. The Panama Canal Authority refuted the U.S. State Department's assertions, maintaining that tolls apply to all vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:56 IST
Panama Canal Tensions: President Mulino Accuses U.S. of Spreading Lies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino sharply criticized the U.S. administration on Thursday, accusing it of disseminating "lies and falsehoods" regarding claims of toll-free crossings for U.S. government vessels through the Panama Canal. This controversy threatens to heighten tensions between the two nations, already strained by U.S. allegations of Chinese influence over this pivotal waterway.

Following these remarks, President Mulino announced via social media that he plans to discuss the situation with U.S. President Donald Trump. Relations have been tense since Trump's assertions that China effectively controls the canal, pledging that the U.S. intends to reclaim its influence.

Rejecting U.S. claims, the Panama Canal Authority stated all vessels, including those under U.S. government use, are required to pay crossing fees, despite a treaty priority on military vessels. The ongoing dispute reflects broader geopolitical tensions, including Panama's recent decision to exit China's Belt and Road Initiative, a move praised by U.S. officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025