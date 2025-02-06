Panama Canal Tensions: President Mulino Accuses U.S. of Spreading Lies

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino sharply criticized the U.S. administration on Thursday, accusing it of disseminating "lies and falsehoods" regarding claims of toll-free crossings for U.S. government vessels through the Panama Canal. This controversy threatens to heighten tensions between the two nations, already strained by U.S. allegations of Chinese influence over this pivotal waterway.

Following these remarks, President Mulino announced via social media that he plans to discuss the situation with U.S. President Donald Trump. Relations have been tense since Trump's assertions that China effectively controls the canal, pledging that the U.S. intends to reclaim its influence.

Rejecting U.S. claims, the Panama Canal Authority stated all vessels, including those under U.S. government use, are required to pay crossing fees, despite a treaty priority on military vessels. The ongoing dispute reflects broader geopolitical tensions, including Panama's recent decision to exit China's Belt and Road Initiative, a move praised by U.S. officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)