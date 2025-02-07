Royal Visit: King Charles Meets Pope Francis in Italy

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set for a significant state visit to Italy and the Holy See in early April, according to Buckingham Palace. The visit marks a celebration of the 2025 Catholic Holy Year and includes meetings with Pope Francis, highlighting the robust bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and Italy. The Palace announced that engagements will be held in Rome and Ravenna, underscoring longstanding ties.

This trip represents the 17th official visit by King Charles to Italy and is the British monarch's first overseas journey this year. The visit coincides with Charles and Camilla's 20th wedding anniversary on April 9, adding personal significance to the trip. Although detailed plans of the visit remain undisclosed, it is anticipated that they will include a visit to the Vatican's Sistine Chapel.

King Charles' connection with the Vatican is longstanding, having met Pope Francis during previous Italy visits in 2017 and 2019. The King, also the supreme governor of the Church of England, has historically marked significant events with the Vatican. His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, visited the Holy See in 2000, during the last Catholic Jubilee year.

