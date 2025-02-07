Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal Ignites Global Debate

President Donald Trump's bold proposal for U.S. ownership of the Gaza Strip and relocating its population has sent shockwaves worldwide, igniting fierce debates. The plan enraged the Arab world, left American allies bewildered, and even unsettled Trump's own party members. However, the reaction in Israel contrasted dramatically.

In Israel, the idea of removing Palestinians from Gaza has gained unexpected support among politicians and the public, especially following the traumatic Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. This shift has spurred intense discussion among opinion leaders and policymakers about the feasibly of such a move, despite potential legal and moral challenges.

Globally, Trump's proposition received severe backlash, being labeled as potentially a war crime by entities like the U.N. Critics urge the preservation of international humanitarian law, warning that such actions could amount to ethnic cleansing. Nonetheless, in Israel, the discourse continues, betraying a shift towards more radical solutions for security interests.

