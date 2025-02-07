Left Menu

Game Changer: NCAA Enacts Transgender Women Ban in Sports

NCAA introduces a policy banning transgender women from competing in women's sports, following an executive order by Trump. The policy affects a minimal number of athletes but ignites national debate over fairness and rights. NCAA supports policy for uniformity amid varying state laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 04:21 IST
The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has implemented a new policy effective immediately, banning transgender women from competing in women's sports. This sweeping change comes in the wake of a recent executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to exclude transgender females from female sports categories.

NCAA President Charlie Baker reported to the Senate that under ten transgender athletes are currently competing among their 530,000 athletes. The policy, reflecting Trump's directive, has stirred political discourse, especially as Trump focuses on transgender issues during his 2024 campaign.

While the NCAA supports the order for its national clarity amidst varying state laws, LGBTQ rights groups heavily criticize the move, labeling it discriminatory. The NCAA's Board of Governors has firmly stated the policy's immediate application, with member schools responsible for certifying eligibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

