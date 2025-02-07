Sara Duterte Speaks Out Amid Impeachment Plans
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has begun preparing following the announcement of planned impeachment. Her statement at a press conference marked her first public response since her impeachment by the lower House of Congress.
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte declared on Friday that she had commenced preparations in response to an impeachment notice against her.
This announcement at a press conference was her initial public reaction following the lower House of Congress's decision to move forward with impeachment on Wednesday.
Duterte emphasized her readiness to face the impending political challenge, highlighting the gravity of the situation.
