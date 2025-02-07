Left Menu

AAP Strategizes Against Alleged Horse-Trading Ahead of Delhi Results

AAP is holding a significant meeting to strategize ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election results. Allegations of horse-trading by the BJP have been raised, with Kejriwal accusing BJP of trying to poach AAP candidates. Exit polls show varied predictions for BJP's victory. Results are pending for February 8.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the highly anticipated Delhi Assembly Election results, the Aam Aadmi Party convened a crucial meeting with its 70 candidates. The gathering, scheduled for 11:30 am, aims to prepare the party for the forthcoming results and address mounting allegations of BJP's involvement in horse-trading AAP's members.

As numerous exit polls predict a favorable outcome for the BJP, AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, has launched serious accusations against the rival party. Through a post on social media platform X, Kejriwal accused BJP of making offers to poach AAP candidates with lucrative promises. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has also supported these claims, though the BJP strongly refutes such allegations.

Kejriwal described how recent calls to some AAP candidates from unidentified sources implied financial and ministerial incentives for switching allegiance to BJP. He expressed skepticism over the credibility of exit polls, which suggested BJP's sweeping victory, suspecting them of being orchestrated to create false narratives. Meanwhile, exit poll figures remain mixed, with varying predictions on seat distribution between BJP and AAP, while Congress appears lagging behind.

