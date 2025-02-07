Britain's Modern Slavery Act Stifled by Migration Crackdown

Britain's efforts to fight modern slavery are faltering due to recent policy shifts prioritizing immigration control. Sources indicate that the country's stringent measures against illegal migration leave thousands of trafficking victims without support.

The Modern Slavery Act, established in 2015, initially mandated businesses to address slavery in their supply chains and enhanced victim protections. However, recent legislation requires victims to provide more extensive proof of exploitation, causing rejection rates to spike from 11% in 2022 to 45% in 2023.

Experts highlight that modern slavery is fundamentally a human rights concern, urging the government to amend current immigration rules. Despite Britain identifying around 17,000 potential slavery victims in 2023, many find themselves unable to access crucial support due to the prioritization of migration control over human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)