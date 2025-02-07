Discrepancy in Voter Numbers: Election Commission to Address Gandhi's Allegations

In a recent development, the Election Commission announced its intention to address allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that Maharashtra's voter count surpasses its population figures. This statement came after Gandhi raised concerns during a press conference.

The Election Commission, responding through a social media post, emphasized its commitment to valuing the input of political parties and reiterated its accountability towards voters. While acknowledging Gandhi's claims, the Commission assured a detailed written response, promising transparency in the matter.

Gandhi's allegations cite official data indicating Maharashtra's adult population at 9.54 crore compared to 9.7 crore registered voters, highlighting an unexplained increase in voter numbers following recent Lok Sabha polls. The Commission now faces the task of clarifying these discrepancies to maintain electoral credibility.

