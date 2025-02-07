Discrepancy in Voter Numbers: Election Commission to Address Gandhi's Allegations
The Election Commission has promised to provide a written response to claims made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who alleged that Maharashtra has more voters than its total population. The poll body will address the issue with a full factual explanation and procedural matrix regarding the state's voter registration.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, the Election Commission announced its intention to address allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that Maharashtra's voter count surpasses its population figures. This statement came after Gandhi raised concerns during a press conference.
The Election Commission, responding through a social media post, emphasized its commitment to valuing the input of political parties and reiterated its accountability towards voters. While acknowledging Gandhi's claims, the Commission assured a detailed written response, promising transparency in the matter.
Gandhi's allegations cite official data indicating Maharashtra's adult population at 9.54 crore compared to 9.7 crore registered voters, highlighting an unexplained increase in voter numbers following recent Lok Sabha polls. The Commission now faces the task of clarifying these discrepancies to maintain electoral credibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cash-for-Votes Allegations Rock Delhi Election Campaign
Allegations of Organised Crime: AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's Bail Controversy Unfolds
Call for Men's Rights Commission Amid Rising 'False' Allegations of Harassment
Mumbai School Bomb Threat Sparks Major Response
CAF Secretary Cleared of Allegations by Swiss Authorities