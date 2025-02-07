Left Menu

Discrepancy in Voter Numbers: Election Commission to Address Gandhi's Allegations

The Election Commission has promised to provide a written response to claims made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who alleged that Maharashtra has more voters than its total population. The poll body will address the issue with a full factual explanation and procedural matrix regarding the state's voter registration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:43 IST
Discrepancy in Voter Numbers: Election Commission to Address Gandhi's Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the Election Commission announced its intention to address allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that Maharashtra's voter count surpasses its population figures. This statement came after Gandhi raised concerns during a press conference.

The Election Commission, responding through a social media post, emphasized its commitment to valuing the input of political parties and reiterated its accountability towards voters. While acknowledging Gandhi's claims, the Commission assured a detailed written response, promising transparency in the matter.

Gandhi's allegations cite official data indicating Maharashtra's adult population at 9.54 crore compared to 9.7 crore registered voters, highlighting an unexplained increase in voter numbers following recent Lok Sabha polls. The Commission now faces the task of clarifying these discrepancies to maintain electoral credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025