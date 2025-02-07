Delhi's Political Drama: AAP Accuses BJP of Poaching Ahead of Polls

Amid escalating political tensions in Delhi, Lt Governor V K Saxena has initiated an anti-corruption probe following accusations from AAP leaders against the BJP. The AAP claims the BJP attempted to entice its candidates with offers of money and positions ahead of the Assembly poll outcomes.

The decision to investigate came after Delhi BJP's general secretary, Vishnu Mittal, submitted a formal request to the LG's office. Mittal deemed the allegations, made public by AAP including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as severe and called for immediate scrutiny.

Kejriwal alleged that up to 16 AAP candidates were approached with promises of Rs 15 crore and potential ministerial roles if they switched allegiance. In contrast, BJP has refuted these claims as unfounded, accusing AAP of inciting panic and unrest with misleading information.

