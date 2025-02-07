Shiv Sena Unity Amidst Defection Rumors
Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs affirmed their loyalty to the party, dismissing claims of mass defections to the Shinde-led faction. Maharashtra minister Uday Samant's remarks about potential defections were refuted by the MPs. They emphasized their continued support for the party amidst pressure and internal bickering in Maharashtra politics.
In a show of solidarity, eight Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs declared their allegiance to the party on Friday, countering claims by the Eknath Shinde-led faction alleging significant defections.
Maharashtra minister Uday Samant suggested numerous current and ex-lawmakers, including six MPs, were considering shifting allegiances to Shinde, but these claims were swiftly refuted.
The MPs criticized efforts to create rumors of mass exits, asserting their dedication to the Thackeray-led group and highlighting the ongoing political tussle following BJP's dominance in the state assembly elections.
