Shiv Sena Unity Amidst Defection Rumors

In a show of solidarity, eight Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs declared their allegiance to the party on Friday, countering claims by the Eknath Shinde-led faction alleging significant defections.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant suggested numerous current and ex-lawmakers, including six MPs, were considering shifting allegiances to Shinde, but these claims were swiftly refuted.

The MPs criticized efforts to create rumors of mass exits, asserting their dedication to the Thackeray-led group and highlighting the ongoing political tussle following BJP's dominance in the state assembly elections.

