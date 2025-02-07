China Criticizes U.S. Influence as Panama Exits Belt and Road Initiative
China has expressed disapproval of the United States' actions regarding the Belt and Road Initiative in Panama, perceiving them as detrimental to bilateral relations. This reaction follows Panama's decision to exit the initiative, a move believed to be influenced by its recent diplomatic interactions with the U.S.
China has accused the United States of undermining the Belt and Road Initiative in Panama through "pressure and coercion," following Panama's withdrawal from the program, according to China's foreign ministry.
Expressing disappointment, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian urged Panama to reconsider its decision in light of long-term bilateral relations and to resist external interference. This follows bilateral discussions between Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
With over 20 Latin American nations involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, the exit of Panama, which joined in 2017, marks a significant shift influenced by geopolitical dynamics involving the U.S. and China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Friedrich Merz: A Vision for Germany's Assertive Foreign Policy
Trump's 'Golden Age': New Foreign Policy Approach Sparks Global Reactions
Trump's Retaliatory Measures Against Colombia: A New Chapter in U.S. Foreign Policy
'JFK's Forgotten Crises' speaks of happenings in name of foreign policy when country was facing many challenges: PM Narendra Modi.
Read book 'JFK's Forgotten Crises' that talks of Pandit Nehru's meetings with John F Kennedy to learn about foreign policy: PM Modi.