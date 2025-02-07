China Criticizes U.S. Influence as Panama Exits Belt and Road Initiative

China has accused the United States of undermining the Belt and Road Initiative in Panama through "pressure and coercion," following Panama's withdrawal from the program, according to China's foreign ministry.

Expressing disappointment, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian urged Panama to reconsider its decision in light of long-term bilateral relations and to resist external interference. This follows bilateral discussions between Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

With over 20 Latin American nations involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, the exit of Panama, which joined in 2017, marks a significant shift influenced by geopolitical dynamics involving the U.S. and China.

