Left Menu

China Criticizes U.S. Influence as Panama Exits Belt and Road Initiative

China has expressed disapproval of the United States' actions regarding the Belt and Road Initiative in Panama, perceiving them as detrimental to bilateral relations. This reaction follows Panama's decision to exit the initiative, a move believed to be influenced by its recent diplomatic interactions with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:26 IST
China Criticizes U.S. Influence as Panama Exits Belt and Road Initiative

China has accused the United States of undermining the Belt and Road Initiative in Panama through "pressure and coercion," following Panama's withdrawal from the program, according to China's foreign ministry.

Expressing disappointment, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian urged Panama to reconsider its decision in light of long-term bilateral relations and to resist external interference. This follows bilateral discussions between Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

With over 20 Latin American nations involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, the exit of Panama, which joined in 2017, marks a significant shift influenced by geopolitical dynamics involving the U.S. and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025