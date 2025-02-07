Left Menu

Tripura Allies Remain United Amid Speculation

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha affirms unity among BJP-led coalition allies, despite recent social media remarks by Tipra Motha Party's leader. TMP, which won 13 seats in the last Assembly election, holds discussions on development. Saha predicts BJP's victory in Delhi's upcoming Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has reiterated the unity among the state's BJP-led coalition allies. This affirmation came following a social media post by the leader of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, suggesting the TMP might stay out of power if their demands are unmet.

Saha assured the public that all coalition partners are harmonious, mentioning that TMP members, who captured 13 seats in the recent Assembly election, were convening at his residence to discuss development initiatives. This meeting underscores the coalition's commitment to a collaborative governance agenda in the state.

On a national front, the Chief Minister confidently projected the BJP's return to power in the Delhi Assembly elections, supported by favorable exit poll results. The vote count, slated for Saturday, is expected to confirm this anticipated political shift in Delhi's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

