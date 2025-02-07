Modi's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening International Ties Amid Controversy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India is scheduled for a state visit to the United States from February 12-13, where he will engage in discussions with President Donald Trump. This diplomatic encounter was confirmed by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday.

The visit coincides with President Trump's recent return to the White House for a second term, highlighting the importance of maintaining strong US-India relations. However, Modi's trip comes at a delicate time, as his administration faces domestic censure over the deportation of 104 Indian immigrants by the US earlier this week, aligning with Trump's hardline immigration policies.

Before arriving in Washington, Modi will make a stop in France from February 10-12. The meetings reinforce India's strategic approach to fortifying alliances with key international players amid internal and external challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)