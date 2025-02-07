UK Stands Firm on ICC Independence Amid Sanctions Debate
The UK backs the independence of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and has no intention to impose sanctions on its officials, according to a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This statement comes as the U.S. imposes sanctions against ICC officials working on investigations involving U.S. citizens and allies.
The United Kingdom reaffirmed its support for the International Criminal Court's (ICC) independence, with a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer stating there are no plans to sanction ICC officials.
This stance was highlighted following President Donald Trump's decision to authorize economic and travel sanctions, aimed at individuals connected to ICC investigations of U.S. citizens or allies like Israel.
Despite the U.S. administration's position, the UK's approach signals continued backing for the international judicial body, maintaining its stance on global judicial independence.
