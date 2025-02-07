Left Menu

UK Stands Firm on ICC Independence Amid Sanctions Debate

The UK backs the independence of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and has no intention to impose sanctions on its officials, according to a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This statement comes as the U.S. imposes sanctions against ICC officials working on investigations involving U.S. citizens and allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:48 IST
UK Stands Firm on ICC Independence Amid Sanctions Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom reaffirmed its support for the International Criminal Court's (ICC) independence, with a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer stating there are no plans to sanction ICC officials.

This stance was highlighted following President Donald Trump's decision to authorize economic and travel sanctions, aimed at individuals connected to ICC investigations of U.S. citizens or allies like Israel.

Despite the U.S. administration's position, the UK's approach signals continued backing for the international judicial body, maintaining its stance on global judicial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025