UK Stands Firm on ICC Independence Amid Sanctions Debate

The United Kingdom reaffirmed its support for the International Criminal Court's (ICC) independence, with a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer stating there are no plans to sanction ICC officials.

This stance was highlighted following President Donald Trump's decision to authorize economic and travel sanctions, aimed at individuals connected to ICC investigations of U.S. citizens or allies like Israel.

Despite the U.S. administration's position, the UK's approach signals continued backing for the international judicial body, maintaining its stance on global judicial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)