Caste Politics: Bhattacharya Slams Nitish Kumar's Electoral Moves
CPI(ML) Liberation's Dipankar Bhattacharya accuses Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of manipulating caste classifications for electoral gain. Bhattacharya claims Kumar improperly granted SC and ST status to certain castes. He also criticizes the BJP's influence and urges a nationwide caste census and increased reservations for marginalized groups.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:09 IST
- India
Dipankar Bhattacharya, the general secretary of CPI(ML) Liberation, has accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of altering caste classifications for electoral benefits.
During a press conference, Bhattacharya alleged Kumar's strategy involved granting Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to certain castes, aiming to secure votes.
Bhattacharya emphasized the necessity for a national caste census and urged protections for increased reservations as the Bihar polls approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
