Caste Politics: Bhattacharya Slams Nitish Kumar's Electoral Moves

Dipankar Bhattacharya, the general secretary of CPI(ML) Liberation, has accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of altering caste classifications for electoral benefits.

During a press conference, Bhattacharya alleged Kumar's strategy involved granting Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to certain castes, aiming to secure votes.

Bhattacharya emphasized the necessity for a national caste census and urged protections for increased reservations as the Bihar polls approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)