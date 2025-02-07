Gowda's Claims Dismissed: Naidu's NDA Ambition Sparks Controversy

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has stirred controversy in the Rajya Sabha by asserting that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sought to become the vice chairman of the NDA post-2024 Lok Sabha elections. Gowda claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected Naidu's ambition.

In response, BJP President J P Nadda promptly refuted Gowda's statements, stating unequivocally that no such discussions took place within the NDA. Nadda emphasized that Modi's leadership is unanimously accepted across the alliance.

Gowda's remarks, made during a Motion of Thanks to the President's address, highlighted the role of Modi in maintaining a stable government. He also lauded Modi's leadership and managerial experience, asserting that no one else could run the administration as effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)